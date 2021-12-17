Mumbai: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has not violated any quarantine rule while traveling to Delhi, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said here on Thursday. She had a negative COVID-19 test report before going to Delhi and was not under quarantine, he told PTI. Earlier this week, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a dinner at producer-director Karan Johar’s residence.Also Read - FIR Against Alia Bhatt For Violating COVID-19 Norms? Here's What We Know

There were comments on social media claiming that Alia Bhatt traveled to Delhi for a film shoot in breach of quarantine rules. “No action is warranted if she has travelled with a negative COVID-19 report,” the official said, refuting media reports about violation of COVID-19 rules. No other high-risk persons or close contacts of Bollywood personalities had tested positive for COVID-19 since Thursday morning, the official added. Also Read - Alia Bhatt's Sister Shaheen Elaborates on Dealing With Pain While Overcoming Depression: ‘I Was 12 When It Started’

Recently, Karan Johar released an official statement and said, “My family and I and everyone at home have done their RTPCR tests and with the grace of god we are all NEGATIVE! Infact I tested twice just to be safe and am NEGATIVE. I truly appreciate the grandest efforts of the BMC to ensure the safety of our city.. Salute to them. To some members of the media, I would like (to) clarify that an eight people intimate gathering is not a ‘party’ and my home, which we maintain strict protocols in, is certainly no ‘hotspot’ of Covid. All of us are responsible and masked at all times and no one would treat this pandemic lightly. My request to certain members of the media is to exercise some restraint in their extreme reportage without the assessment of facts! Lots of love and safety to all.” Also Read - Latest News Mumbai: BMC Issues New Covid-19 Guidelines In Mumbai For Christmas And New Year | Must Watch

Apart from Bebo and Amrita, other celebs like Maheep Kapoor, her daughter Shanaya Kapoor, Seema Khan and her son Yohaan tested positive for Covid-19. Everyone is currently in self-isolation.

With inputs from PTI