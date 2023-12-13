Home

Alia Bhatt Dons Rani Pink Suit For Friend’s Mehendi Ceremony, Netizens Say ‘Our ONLY Bhabhi’ – Watch Viral Video

Alia Bhatt made a stellar appearance for her friend's intimate Mehendi celebration in Mumbai. The actress requested paps to avoid clicking her pictures - WATCH

Alia Bhatt, who never fails to make a statement with her stylish appearance, once again caught our gaze. The new mom looked elegant in a rani-pink coloured suit set for her friend’s Mehendi ceremony on Wednesday evening. In the viral video. she was spotted rushing towards the venue. Alia Bhatt barely posed for the paps and rushed in and out for the intimate celebration. In the video, Alia Bhatt sweetly requested the paparazzi to refrain from capturing her photos or even approaching her car. Many people are speculating as to whether Raha, the daughter of Alia and Ranbir, may have been inside the vehicle.

WATCH – Alia Bhatt’s Viral Video From Her Friend’s Mehendi Ceremony:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The video went viral in no time after Alia Bhatt’s fans swamped the comment section. Most of her fans showered immense love for her traditional attire and chic hairdo. Others came to her defense when she requested for privacy. One of the users wrote, “She is saying stop clicking pics but u keep focusing on her, disrespecting her privacy.. (sic).” Another user wrote, “She’s literally saying Pls abhi mat Karo pls , and the paps are like :- 😍😍😍📸📸📸 (sic).” Netizens also called her ‘Bhabhi’ in the comment section. One of the social media user wrote, “100% original in best bhabhi my favourite @aliaabhatt 🔥❤️ (sic).”

Recently, Alia Bhatt disclosed that she lost it when a glimpse of her daughter Raha’s face appeared on social media. For those who don’t know, Alia has fiercely guarded Raha’s identity. Additionally, she and Ranbir Kapoor have asked that Raha not be photographed by photographers. But earlier in the year, a few photographers were able to catch a peek of the young Kapoor, and they posted the pictures online. Alia broke down as a result of this. While acknowledging that she was upset about the leak, she also said that she was just tired at the time.

