Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrate their first wedding anniversary. Check out their unseen photos from Maasai Mara and wedding functions.

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today. And in between all the messages and happy wishes, the actor has shared a post online to make it all look so dreamy once again. Alia took to Instagram on Friday morning and dropped a few photos from her wedding functions. She also posted a picture of herself from Maasai Mara, the place where Ranbir propose to her for marriage.

The special photo shows Alia’s emotional reaction and the wide smile as Ranbir goes down on one knee and holds her hand to pop the million-dollar question. Alia, in a surprised gesture, looked up at the sky, as if thanking her stars and just sending out gratitude to the universe to let her experience that moment. It’s a love-filled picture and one that speaks volumes of the dreaminess in their relationship. Check Alia’s anniversary post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Alia and Ranbir got married in a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony on April 14, 2022. They decided to tie the knot on their balcony, a place where they dreamt it all and planned to say forever together. It was a cozy ceremony attended by only close friends and family members. Later, the two came out and posed for the paparazzi. Ranbir even lifted his new bride in front of the photographers and thanked everyone for being a part of their love story.

The duo welcomed their first child, a daughter, Raha Kapoor in November same year. They are currently busy spending quality time with their baby. Their anniversary celebration is going to be an intimate gathering at home with family. Zoya Akhtar, Neha Dhupia, Karan Johar, Guahar Khan, Mouni Roy, and Shanoo Sharma among others took to the comments section of her post to wish them the best on their special day.

