Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt who is currently enjoying a vacation in the Ranthambore National Park, on Saturday, gave a glimpse of her jeep jungle safari to her fans. The chirpy queen could be seen seated in a jeep as she enjoyed the jungle safari in a selfie video that she had shared with her fans on Instagram. Bhatt also shared a picture of the path leading to the woods, which she was about to explore as a part of the safari. The 27-year-old actor also termed the New Year as the ‘new journey’ metaphorically and extended new year’s wishes to her Instafam in the caption of the post. “Happy new journey – safe travels,” she wrote in the caption wishing for everyone’s safety during the new year. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt go For a Wildlife Safari in Ranthambore, Here's The Latest Viral Picture

Watch the video here:



Alia Bhatt had gone to Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park to celebrate the New Year together with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, actor boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, and his family including his veteran actor mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The Bhatts and Kapoors have been enjoying a relaxing vacation at the National Park since Tuesday.

A photo from their new years’ celebrations went viral on social media recently where Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone strike a pose with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. One of the pics shared by the fan-clubs of Ranbir and Alia shows the couple sitting towards the back of the jeep and gazing around while the actor’s mom and sister sit in the front seat.

If rumors are to be believed, then Ranbir and Alia will be married by the end of this year. However, Randhir Kapoor has refuted the reports and told Indian Express that the news is not true. He also revealed that they have gone there for holidays to celebrate New Year.