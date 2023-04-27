Home

Alia Bhatt Talks About ‘Mom Guilt’ And How Women Are Pressured to Ace Both Work And Motherhood

Alia Bhatt asks for workplaces to be more supportive of working mothers. She talks about experiencing 'mom guilt' and how she's in therapy to deal with her anxiety.

Alia Bhatt takes therapy to deal with anxiety after motherhood (Photo: Instagram/ Alia Bhatt)

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt welcomed her first child last year and got back to work earlier this year. In her latest interview with a magazine, she now opened up on experiencing a lot of ‘mom guilt.’ Most women experience a certain level of guilt when they resume working after pregnancy because they are constantly mulling over leaving their child at home or under someone else’s care. Alia also related to the same experience and mentioned that when she is at work, she is always fighting the same guilt because society has conditioned women to think that they have to sacrifice their careers for motherhood.

While speaking to Vogue India, Alia said she is taking therapy to juggle this pressure and find the right balance between work and motherhood. The actor said, “There is still a healthy amount of mom guilt. It does make me anxious to think whether I am doing right by my baby and work. There’s so much pressure on women to ace both…almost like this old-school dogma that once you have a baby, you have to martyr your career or you’re not a model mum.”

ALIA BHATT ASKS FOR WORKPLACES TO BE MORE SUPPORTIVE OF WORKING MOTHER

She talked about having support at the workplace and how much that means for a working mother. Alia said, “It’s very important for new mothers to get that time off work to gather their bearings, and it’s equally crucial for corporations and industries to grant them that time instead of writing them off.”

While the actor is trying to manage the best of both worlds, she is also aware of being a privileged mom with access to all the help she can get to make her struggle a little easier. Alia added, “It definitely is, but I’m always wondering what people are thinking. Do they actually think I’m managing well or are they only saying it to placate me? Even if there isn’t judgment, you feel very critical of yourself. But I work hard at my mental health—I go to therapy every week where I voice these fears.”

ALIA BHATT ON BALANCING MOTHERHOOD AND WORK: ‘IT’S A CONSTANT PROCESS’

The Brahmastra actor went on to say that a woman and everyone around her have to understand there’s no set formula for dealing with this anxiety. She said no one is a perfect mother or a perfect working woman. She highlighted that it’s a constant process where nobody has totally figured it out yet. “You have to be able to pick up the pieces of yourself and build a new every day. There’s nothing like, ‘Oh I’ve got it together… I’m coping excellently… I have all the answers.’ No one has all the answers,” she explained.

Not just Alia Bhatt but other leading female actors namely Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas among others have proven that a woman is unstoppable and she is never supposed to choose between her career or motherhood. Your thoughts on Alia’s latest interview?

