Home

Entertainment

Alia Bhatt Falls Prey to DeepFake, Obscene Video After Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif And Kajol – Video Goes Viral

Alia Bhatt Falls Prey to DeepFake, Obscene Video After Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif And Kajol – Video Goes Viral

DeepFake Row: Actress Alia Bhatt has joined the list of celebrities who have fallen prey to deepfake technology in recent times.

Alia Bhatt Falls Prey to DeepFake, Obscene Video After Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif And Kajol - Video Goes Viral

DeepFake Row: A deepfake film purporting to be of actress Alia Bhatt is making the rounds on social media following the deepfakes of Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Kajol, and entrepreneur Ratan. The video featuring Alia Bhatt’s face was edited over a different lady doing lewd gestures. If one looks closely enough, though, one may identify that the lady in the video is NOT Alia Bhatt.

Trending Now

Alia Bhatt’s morphed video surfaced a few days after other famous personalities went through a similar situation. This draws attention to the abuse of technology and the possible harm that it may do to people in a time when people are more dependent on technology.

You may like to read

What is DeepFake Technology?

A person’s face or body being digitally changed to make them seem like someone else is usually used maliciously or to disseminate false information in a video or photo. Deepfake, which comprises faked photos, videos, and audio, is a serious threat to civil society as it is being used more and more to spread false information and produce pornography.

Bollywood Actresses Who Fall Target to DeepFake

Rashmika Mandanna was upset a few days ago when a deepfake video of her became viral on social media. Her face was superimposed on Zara Patel, a British-Indian Instagram star, in the morphed viral video. Rashmika responded angrily to this offence, expressing her profound outrage and concern about the misuse of technology that allowed for such an act.

Rashmika Mandanna REACTS to Her Morphed Video:

I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.… — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) November 6, 2023

A few days after Rashmika’s deepfake video went viral, Kajol, appeared in a digitally altered video that went crazy viral on social media. The video showed a lady changing clothing while having Kajol’s visage merged with her physique.

In the instance of Katrina Kaif, a photo of the actress from her movie ‘Tiger 3‘ appeared with digital alterations. In the edited picture, Katrina was seen fighting a stuntwoman dressed in a towel, but in the original, she was seen donning a low-cut white top and matching bottoms.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.