Alia Bhatt And Family Arrive at RK House: The buzz around Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding has caught the eye of both netizens and paparazzis alike. In order to avoid shutterbugs, the bride-to-be and the Bhatt family have arrived at the venue in a big van. It is believed that most of the guests invited to the couple’s wedding are likely to come in big vans so that the privacy is maintained. The family of the bride has reached the venue, ahead of Mehendi ceremony, which will be held today.Also Read - Alia Bhatt to Officially Announce Wedding News With Ranbir Kapoor Today, Check Deets

Kapoor’s Haven’t Yet Declared The Wedding Date

While Alia’s brother Rahul and uncle Robin Bhatt confirmed the wedding, Ranbir’s mom Neetu and uncle Randhir Kapoor have been tight lipped about the wedding. Neetu was quoted saying, “I’m not aware of the big day because both of them are very private people. Kab kar lenge pata nahi. But hogi and I wish jaldi ho jaaye (Don’t know when they will do it. But it will happen and I wish it happens soon) because I love them both.” Check out this video as Babita, Karisma and Kareena arrive at the venue:

Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji Congratulate The Couple!

Producer Karan Johar and Ayan Mukherji congratulated Ranbir and Alia by posting a song teaser from their soon to be released ‘Brahmastra,’ starring, Ranbir, Alia, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. Following Karan and Ayan’s Insta post it is being speculated that Alia might break her wedding news with Ranbir on her social media handle today.

