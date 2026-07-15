Alia Bhatt gets emotional at best friend Akanksha Ranjan’s wedding; calls her ‘glue that holds us all together’ – Watch

Alia Bhatt described her friend Akanksha Ranjan as the person who keeps their close circle of friends together. Watch the cute video from wedding here.

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Alia Bhatt and Akanksha Ranjan

Alia Bhatt couldn’t hold back her emotions while speaking at the wedding celebrations of her childhood friend Akanksha Ranjan, who recently tied the knot with filmmaker Sharan Sharma. A video shared by Akanksha on social media captured Alia delivering a heartfelt speech, celebrating their friendship and welcoming the couple into a new chapter of life. Speaking about Akanksha, Alia described her as the person who keeps their close circle of friends together. She said, “She’s the glue that holds us all together. She has the most perfect, special, individual relationship with every girl in the group and she always shows up.”

Alia also shared the moment that moved her the most during the wedding ceremony. She revealed that while everyone was looking at the bride, her eyes first went to groom Sharan Sharma. “Which is why today when she showed up, walking down this beautiful aisle, looking like a dream, of course I was looking at her but I first looked at Shari. Because I’m like, that’s the boy she’s marrying. And looking at the tears in his eyes, I was like, it’s a good thing,” she said.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaadi Fever (@shaadifever)

Akanksha’s sister and actress Anushka Ranjan also gave an emotional speech, praising the bride for her unconditional love and caring nature. “The one thing I know about my Kancha is that she will love you with everything she has and everything she’s got. And there is no greater gift than being loved by her. I think our girls can also agree to that,” Anushka said.

Akanksha Ranjan and filmmaker Sharan Sharma got married on July 11 in an intimate ceremony attended by their families and close friends from the film industry. Several celebrities, including Alia Bhatt and Athiya Shetty, were present at the wedding festivities, making the celebrations even more special.