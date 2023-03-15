Home

Entertainment

Alia Bhatt Gets Sweet Birthday Wishes From Neetu Kapoor And Riddhima: ‘Bahurani…Only Love…’

Alia Bhatt Gets Sweet Birthday Wishes From Neetu Kapoor And Riddhima: ‘Bahurani…Only Love…’

Alia Bhatt recently got heartwarming sweet birthday wishes from Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima as they wished her on social media.

Alia Bhatt Gets Sweet Birthday Wishes From Neetu Kapoor And Riddhima: 'Bahurani...Only Love...'

Alia Gets Sweet Birthday Wish From Neetu Kapoor: Alia Bhatt had a roller coaster ride in 2022 both at the personal and professional front. From tying the knot with Ranbir Kapoor to embracing parenthood and becoming a producer while delivering back-to-back power packed performances, Alia received all the love and adulation. The actor is currently managing her professional commitments along with taking care of baby Raha. She has been a constant support to Ranbir since the promotion of Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva to lauding his work in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. On her birthday, she received sweet wishes from mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir’s sister Riddhima.

ALIA BHATT RECEIVES SWEET BIRTHDAY WISHES FROM NEETU KAPOOR AND RIDDHIMA KAPOOR

Neetu captioned her birthday post as “Happy birthday BAHURANI (daughter-in-law). Only love and more love,” followed by a crown emoji. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo of Alia donning a black off-shoulder dress paired with a messy bun. While Riddhima dropped a throwback pic of Alia in her Instagram story as the actor wore a blue swimsuit while relaxing on the sand. She captioned her post as “Happy happiest birthday darling Aaloo @aliaabhatt.” Alia’s close friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor also shared a birthday post for her. Sharing their photo from Alia’s wedding festivities last year, she wrote in her caption, “Through thick and thicker (infinity emoji) happy birthday.”

You may like to read

CHECK OUT NEETU AND RIDDHIMA’S BIRTHDAY WISHES FOR ALIA:

Alia and Ranbir got married in April 2022 at a close-knit ceremony in Mumbai. While Alia Delivered blockbusters like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra and Darlings, Ranbir got commercial success once again with Brahmastra and TJMM. Alia also had a special appearance in the Oscar nominated SS Rajamouli epic actioner RRR. She was paired opposite Ram Charan in the movie.

Alia will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and Gal Gadot starrer Heart of Stone.

For more updates on Alia Bhatt, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.