Alia Bhatt Gets Trolled After Forgetting Kesariya Song While Singing at an Event, Watch
Alia Bhatt was trolled for forgetting Kesariya lyrics. Netizens said 'overacting mat karo'. Check comments here.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who have recently become parents, are managing their personal and professional life very well. The two attended an event in Mumbai on Wednesday, January 18 where Alia took the centre stage when the audience requested her to sing. She obliged and started singing, however, she forgot the words and Ranbir came to her rescue. Alia was quick to catch up and continued the song.
A video has been shared by a pap where Alia complained to Ranbir that he always pushes her to sing ‘Beta Gana Gao’. The audience then requested her to sing, to which Alia said, “kaunsa gaana gau aapke liye?” The audience demands her to sing Kesariya.
As soon as the video went viral, netizens in the comment section accused her of faking it and overacting. One of the users wrote, “Ranbir bol rha h overacting mt kro😂😂😂”. Another commented, “Aliya ji kirtan m bhajan bhul gyi pr ranbir ji taali barabar baja rhe the”.
Brahmastra ruled the box office in 2022 after its release on September 9, 2022. The Ayan Mukerji directorial stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy. The film has collected Rs. 430 crores so far.
