Alia Bhatt trolled: Bollywood actress and soon-to-be mommy Alia Bhatt has been targeted for her recent statement where she spoke about the trending boycott hashtag on Twitter. In an interview, Alia said that “if you don’t like me, don’t watch me”, which has triggered anger amongst netizens. The video clip has gone viral on social media, with Twitterati saying that they will boycott her upcoming film Brahmastra. Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra also features Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. A Twitter user wrote, “#Bollywood seems to be losing its mind because of #BoycottBollywood trend. As you wish dear @aliaa08”.Also Read - Can You Guess Alia Bhatt’s Fees in Her Debut Film Student of The Year?

Netizens have taken offense against Alia Bhatt

Several users on social media targeted Alia Bhatt for copying actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. Another user wrote, “Inspired by Kareena Kapoor Khan, now Alia Bhatt says, “I can’t keep defending myself verbally. And if you don’t like me, don’t watch me” So you know what should we do next with her upcoming movie, Bhramastra, right? RT to amplify & reach everyone’s TL & all WhatsApp groups.” Also Read - Mommy-To-Be Alia Bhatt Looks Adorable While Posing In A Cute Blue Dress Outside Karan Johar's Office- See Pics & Video

Another social media user wrote, “Don’t like me, don’t watch my movie’ -Alia Butt The audacity of this nepo seed! Challenge accepted!!! #BoycottBrahmastra #BoycottBollywood”. The third one said, “Hasn’t #AliaBhatt learnt anything from the recent past. People take you seriously remember #TapseePannu. Classic example of आ बैल मुझे मार. Fate of #Brahmastra “. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor's 'Insensitive' Comment About Pregnant Alia Bhatt Slammed by Netizens

Alia Bhatt gets trolled – check reactions

#AliaBhatt says “I can’t keep defending myself verbally. And if you don’t like me, don’t watch me” Kareena Kapoor 2.0 pic.twitter.com/VW3q9PYoHX — Stranger (@amarDgreat) August 23, 2022

If You Don’t likke Me, Don’t Watch Me. Say Alia Bhatt During Promotion For #Brahmastra Audiences Decide What They Will See. Not Shred of Humility.Arrogance. SSR Denied Basic Dignity Shame On You #AliaBhatt. #boycottbrahmastramovie❌#BoycottBollywood ❌#रेंडीबाज_बॉलीवुड ❌ pic.twitter.com/reOIulG6jy — ℝ (@Boss42265174) August 23, 2022