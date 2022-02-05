Mumbai: Alia Bhatt’s boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor is the best beau in the world and that’s officially announced! Ranbir Kapoor is the “best boyfriend ever,” Alia wrote on her Instagram story after Ranbir promoted Alia’s upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi at the trailer launch on Friday. A pap asked Ranbir how did he like the trailer of girlfriend Alia Bhatt’s new film Gangubai Kathiawadi. To which he responded by mimicking his arms over his head to form a backwards namaste pose.Also Read - Queen Of Kamathipura Is Here! Alia Bhatt Looks Fierce And Unstoppable In Gangubai Kathiawadi Trailer

Alia shared a fan page post where a collage was made of the two doing the same pose on her Instagram story. Several actors including Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni gave shout out to the trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi. “OMG! Can’t wait to watch,” wrote Riddhima. Neetu Kapoor wrote: “Uff! Outstanding.” Also Read - Alia Bhatt is The Definition of Grace And Beauty in Rs 36K Ivory Organza Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirian.forever_)

Also Read - Ajay Devgn's Dashing First Look From Gangubai Kathiawadi Revealed, Leaves Ranveer Singh In Awe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Buzz (@cricbollybuzz)

In the trailer, Alia looks every bit fierce and fiery in the trailer as she delivers powerful speeches during election rallies in Kamathipura. Just a few hours after the release of trailer, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, “Badass and how. Alia Bhatt you are incredible #Gangubai.” Anushka Sharma also shared the trailer on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “What a firecracker of a trailer and actor Alia Bhatt.” The trailer shows the rise of Gangubai from a sex worker to the undisputed queen of Kamathipura. Announcing the trailer, Alia Bhatt wrote, “GANGUBAI ZINDABAD Trailer out now. #GangubaiKathiawadi in cinemas on 25th Feb.”