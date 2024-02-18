Home

Alia Bhatt looked like a vision to behold in a stunning black Sabyasachi saree at the screening of Poacher. She was accompanied by her mother, Soni Razdan and sister, Shaheen Bhatt - See viral photos!

Poacher Screening in London: With the help of her production company Eternal Sunshine Productions, Alia Bhatt is now supporting the crime series, Poacher. She was seen at the show’s screening a while back with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. The trio also posed for pictures together. The ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi‘ star’s photos and videos from London screening have been circulated widely. Alia Bhatt looked like a vision to behold in a black velvet saree by Sabyasachi with sleek golden borders. She accessorised her sophisticated desi look with a stacked pearl necklace and matching earrings. Alia Bhatt’s fans called her ‘Goddess’ in the black saree, and we cannot agree more!

Poacher, which was created, written, and filmed by Richie Mehta, the International Emmy Award-winning filmmaker, depicts the brutal slaughter of defenceless elephants in Keralan woods. The web series also emphasizes how a few law-abiding citizens attempt to bring to light the biggest ivory poaching network in Indian history. The drama, which will be available on Amazon Prime Video, features important parts for Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.

