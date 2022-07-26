Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has wrapped up Alia’s shoot and it’s amazing to see how mommy-to-be has bid the team in the cutest way. A video of Alia Bhatt has been doing rounds on the internet where Alia grooved to Ranbir Kapoor’s Channa Mereya song from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with her cute baby bump. In the video, Alia looked as bright as always in her white kurta with a spoon in her mouth. While Ranveer Singh is spotted in the background clapping for Alia. Along with the video, Karan wrote, “A talkie wrap on my Rani! Watch Rocky cheer her on ! And excuse my excited and crazy camera moves ! Rani ne kaam kar liya on this prem kahani Ab Rocky tu bhi aaja wrap ke maidan me! #rockyaurranikipremkahani @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh ! Song selection is from my emotional library!”Also Read - Katrina Kaif Upset With Ex-Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor? Actress Doesn’t Want Him to Work With Vicky Kaushal - Report

Alia Bhatt's dance video has garnered 28,433 likes in an hour. Fans on the comment section wrote that they are super excited about the film. "Can't wait to watch this movie ❤️❤️❤️❤️", wrote a user. Another person said, "Most talented duo".

Watch the cute video of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh here:

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. It is slated to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.