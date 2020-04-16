Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt on Thursday shared the sad news with her fans that one of their favourite servers Ronald D’Mello at the Taj Mahal Hotel’s Wasabi Restaurant passed away after battling with COVID-19. Alia announced his death on her social media page. She shared an old picture of her and Ranbir with Ronald. Also Read - No Iftar Gatherings in Ramzan This Year, Says Karnataka Waqf Board; Will Muslims Still Break Fast?

Ronald D’Mello was the swishy Japanese restaurant’s first employee. In his 40 years of service, he tended to almost every industrialist and celebrity- right from Ambanis to Ranbir Kapoor. Also Read - Migrants’ Crisis in Maharashtra: Shiv Sena Says State Govt Will Expose The Conspiracy Soon

Alia Bhatt in the post remembered how he made her and Ranbir comfortable and mentioned that she had the privilege to be served by him a couple of times at the restaurant. Alia even recalled how Ronald would ask about her day on seeing her at the restaurant. Also Read - Breakthrough! Gujarat Scientists Decode the Whole Genome Sequence of COVID-19

She wrote, “Heart broken to hear about the demise of Ronald D’Mello. He truly was one of the kindest most warm human beings, A true professional and one of the best in his field… Had the privilege to be served by him a number of times…he would always come up and ask about your day.. This picture was taken on his last day of work as he was retiring. May his soul rest in peace!”

