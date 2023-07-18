Home

Entertainment

Heart Of Stone First Poster Out! Alia Bhatt Looks Fierce As Keya Dhawan

Heart Of Stone First Poster Out! Alia Bhatt Looks Fierce As Keya Dhawan

Tom Harper’s directorial Heart of Stone stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Alia Bhatt in key roles. The first poster of the film shows Alia with an intense expression.

Heart of Stone will hit Netflix on August 11. (Credits: Instagram)

After impressing audiences with her impeccable performances in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt is all set to raise a bar higher in Hollywood as well. The B-town actress is gearing up for her Hollywood debut in Tom Harper’s directorial Heart of Stone. The movie features Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead, while Alia Bhatt will be playing the role of the antagonist. As the Heart of Stone is nearing its release, Alia has kept details around her role under wraps. Now, the first official poster of Alia Bhatt in the film is finally out. Heart Of Stone will be available in four languages namely, English, Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu on Netflix. Heart Of Stone will stream on Netflix from August 11.

Trending Now

Heart Of Stone Poster Release

The first official poster of Heart of Stone was released on social media. The image features Alia Bhatt clad in a furry coat. She is sporting an intense yet wicked look in the poster. Netflix India shared the poster and captioned, “Alia Bhatt is coming to hack our hearts and the Heart. Heart of Stone arrives August 11, only on Netflix! #HeartOfStone.”

You may like to read

Alia Bhatt is coming to hack our hearts and the Heart 👩‍💻 Heart of Stone arrives August 11, only on Netflix!#HeartOfStone pic.twitter.com/GDo0m94liy — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 18, 2023

Netizens React To Poster

As soon as the poster surfaced online, likes and comments poured in from all sides. “An individual commented, “Winning hearts and how.” A comment read, “’Alia in a bad ass role is something I can’t wait for. Release it soon.” A fan wrote, “The look is nice, giving fierce vibes.”

Heart Of Stone Trailer

All eyes are on Alia Bhatt ever since the official trailer of Heart Of Stone was released. Fans were stunned to see Alia Bhatt performing out-and-out action scenes in the film. Coming to the film, Heart Of Stone revolves around a highly accomplished spy and a secret member of the Charter, Rachel Stone, played by Gal Gadot. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt will be essaying the role of Keya Dhawan, an enigmatic hacker, who controls all odds and goes against Gal Gadot’s character. Jamie Dornan will be seen heading an elite MI6 unit in the project. Watch the trailer here:

Alia Bhatt’s Upcoming Projects

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The romantic drama will hit the silver screens on July 28. The film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Ranveer Singh in important roles. Post that, Alia has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline. As per reports, Alia is going to star as a female spy in the YRF spy universe as well.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES