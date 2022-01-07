Mumbai: Actor Alia Bhatt who rang in 2022 with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Africa has been actively posting photos from her romantic getaway. She surprised her followers on Friday by releasing a fresh set of pictures. But it was much more spectacular because the Bollywood actor credited her beau Ranbir Kapoor for the images. Alia shared that it was no one but Ranbir who took some picture-perfect shots of her from their mini-vacay. The two had lately returned from a New Year’s trip in the wilderness.Also Read - Anushka Sharma Announces Chakda Xpress, The Jhulan Goswami Biopic, Calls it an 'Eye-Opener Into The World of Women’s Cricket'

Alia Bhatt called Ranbir Kapoor her boyfriend, which she had never done before. The actress, who has been in a relationship with the Sanju fame for years, finally referred to him as her 'boyfriend' on the social media platform in an Instagram post. Sharing a series of photos, Alia captioned, "Casually flexing my boyfriend's photography skills (sic)."

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s aww-dorable post:

During their romantic stay, Alia Bhatt appears to have become a muse for her beau Ranbir Kapoor. It wasn’t just their admirers but also close friends in the industry who couldn’t stop raving over this post. While Neetu Kapoor reacted with a heart and eye heart emoji, Soni Razdan dropped three eye heart emojis on the post. Anushka Sharma dropped heart emojis while Arjun Kapoor wrote, “#phirseuddchale (sic)” with several clap emojis.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spent a lot of time together on vacations. They celebrated New Year’s Eve with each other’s families at Ranthambore last year. The pair went on a spree on Tamasha actor’s 39th birthday with a trip to Jodhpur.

Well, we absolutely adore this duo. What do you think about Alia and Ranbir as a couple? Watch this space for more updates.