Boycott Alia Bhatt trends big on Twitter: Alia Bhatt is busy promoting her upcoming Netflix film Darlings in the media these days. The film features her in the role of a domestic abuse survivor named Badrunissa Shaikh, alongside Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew among others. Just a day before the film’s release on the OTT platform, #BoycottAliaBhatt started trending on Twitter.Also Read - Alia Bhatt Gets Trolled For Saying 'I Will Work Till 100 Years', Netizens Say 'Stop Being Kareena'

While it’s a common trend nowadays for a section of social media users to simply cancel an actor or his/ her new project on the basis of their old statements, their ideologies, their political inclinations and their religious beliefs, the trend against Alia is a bit different. Many people believe that the actress’ latest offering is a story that promotes revere misogyny. Darlings shows Vijay in the role of Hamza Shaikh, Badru’s husband who beats her up until she decides to take revenge, kidnaps him, and tortures him at the same house they live in. Also Read - Alia Bhatt on Giving Advice to Shah Rukh Khan For His Box Office Failures: 'He is Magic...'

Why is boycott Alia Bhatt trending on Twitter?

The trailer shows Alia’s character beating her husband with a pan, throwing water on his face, thrusting his face inside a tank full of water, thrashing him left right and centre, and making constant plans to not kill him but treat him ‘exactly how he treated her.’ In a short clip, we see Hamza tied to a chair as Badrunissa beats him up and uses injections to make him go unconscious – to avenge all the abuse and torture she suffered at his hands in their marriage. Also Read - Darlings Trailer: Alia Bhatt is Victim of Domestic Violence in Dark Comedy, Vijay Varma-Shefali Shah Impress - Watch Video

Netflix film Darlings glorifies domestic violence against men, say netizens

Now, this storyline is exactly what people are objecting to on social media. Many social media users believe that Darlings glorifies domestic violence against men. The film shows a woman torturing her husband the same way he had tortured her in marriage but a section of the audience says that an ‘eye for an eye’ never wins any cause, let alone a big battle against domestic abuse. Many people took to Twitter on Thursday morning to trend #BoycottAliaBhatt asking the makers to be sensitive to the one gender while showcasing the plea of the other.

In many tweets, both men and women have talked about suffering violence irrespective of gender. While objecting to the film, one Twitter user wrote, “Even men are the victims of domestic abuse and in no world, we shall normalise that (sic),” another person said, “#BoycottAliaBhatt who is endorsing DV on Men. Imagine if the genders were reversed! (sic).”

Check what people are saying to #BoycottAliaBhatt for Darlings claiming that the Netflix film promotes ‘domestic violence’ against men:

Put a stop on Amber Heard in India.#BoycottAliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/EI8KvebvFC — Nirmal Kumar Kedia (@kedianirmal26) August 3, 2022

Alia Bhatt is nothing but Amber Heard of India. She promotes domestic violence on men and makes fun of it#BoycottAliaBhatt#BoycottDarlings pic.twitter.com/Sqi5YNvELh — Ambar (@Ambar_SIFF_MRA) August 3, 2022

#boycottAliaBhatt because like @ipsvijrk she doesn’t understand the problems faced by men. She is promoting misandry and violence in the society. These things are not joke #BoycottDarlings — Against_BiasedLaw (@ABiasedlaw) August 3, 2022

Thousands of male victims of domestic were traumatized after watching the trailer of Alia Bhatt’s movie #Darlings. Now, they are now calling for boycott of Alia Bhatt’s films. #BoycottAliaBhatt (Media/Journalists can call: +91- 73860 77376 for more details or press release.) pic.twitter.com/feKCdtkHzG — Save Indian Family Foundation (@realsiff) August 3, 2022

#BoycottAliaBhatt who is endorsing DV on Men. Imagine if the genders were reversed! pic.twitter.com/OK4EDAe3pS — Catachi (@itachi_senpai1) August 3, 2022

As if being a Nepo kid wasn’t enough, she produced and acted in a Movie that makes Fun of Male Victims of Domestic Violence. With so much bias against Male Victims, this movie fuels it by saying: “Male Victims of DV must have done something to deserve it”#BoycottAliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/QkmLvaXsbl — Catachi (@itachi_senpai1) August 3, 2022

Alia Bhatt not only acted in #Darlings, she produced it. She produced a movie which makes entertainment out of torture of men by women.#BoycottAliaBhatt#BoycottDarlingshttps://t.co/FJYzMR7XnL — Priya Sharma (@PriyaScifi) August 2, 2022

Alia has just not headlined Darlings but has also co-produced it with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The film is directed by Jasmeet K Reen and is set to release on Netflix on August 5. Your thoughts on the film and the ‘boycott’ trend?