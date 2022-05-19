Alia Bhatt who is all set to debut in Hollywood with Heart Of Stone is nervous and feels like a newcomer. On Thursday morning, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor took to her Instagram to share a morning selfie where she revealed that she is heading for the shoot of Netflix’s Heart Of Stone and asked to wish her luck. The caption read as, “And off I go to shoot my first ever Hollywood film!!!! Feel like a newcomer all over again – sooooo nervous!!!! 😬😬😬 Wish me luckkkkkkk 🎈🎈🤓🤓”. Clad in a black top with hair open, she was seen sporting golden hoop earrings. Alia looked stunning and excited to kick off her first Hollywood film.Also Read - Netflix Tells Workers to Quit if They Do Not Like Its Content, Receives Thumbs Up From Elon Musk

Alia Bhatt will be shooting with star Gal Gadot and 50 Shades Of Grey fame Jamie Dornan. The actor's mother Soni Razdan commented, "Wishing you all the luck in the whole world". Riddhima Kapoor said, "🙌🙌 we love you ❤️❤️🧿🧿". Alia's big sister Pooja Bhatt wrote, "Life is now making possible what was absolutely inevitable! The WORLD is your playground! And you will dazzle even more! So proud! 🙌🙌❤️". Alia's friends from the industry encouraged her to touch the sky. While Arjun Kapoor wrote, "International Khiladi (with a fire emoji)", Ritesh's words touched everyone's hearts, "Am sure they have done their homework and they are more nervous. Best wishes always 💚💚💚".

Alia Bhatt is so nervous and this selfie is a proof:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

In Bollywood, Alia Bhatt will be seen next on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. The film is helmed by Karan Johar. She will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Besides this, she has Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor.