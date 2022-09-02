Alia Bhatt’s Latest Pics: Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt continues to perform at the top of her game. The diva is going all out to impress her admirers be it in fashion or movies. Alia, who is expecting her first baby with husband actor Ranbir Kapoor, is exuding a surreal pregnancy glow. Gangubai Kathiawadi actor is often seen flaunting her baby bump in pictures and she did it yet again! Alia exuded hot mamma vibes in her latest pink and gold dress.Also Read - Brahmastra: Mouni Roy Breaks Silence on SRK’s Cameo as Vanarastra, Says ‘Shah Rukh Sir Has…’

Famous celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania shared pictures of pregnant Alia Bhatt on Friday and fans are swooning. She was seen in a pink and gold dress along with a jacket. Her flowing hair fell beyond her shoulders, and her soft-glam makeup accentuated her pregnancy glow. Also Read - Pregnant Alia Bhatt Ditches Glamours And Keeps it Uber Cool in All-Black, Fans Say 'Working Mumma' - Watch Viral Video

ALIA BHATT EXUDES PREGNANCY GLOW IN LATEST PICS:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania)

Did you like what Alia Bhatt is wearing? You can have it too. Mom-to-be’s stylish appearance is from Label Jenn. The Lara Print Set is presently offered on their official website at a discounted price of Rs 7,500.

Fans flooded the comment section with love and admiration for mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt. They showered her with countless blessings and loved her pregnancy glow. They also dropped heart and fire emojis on the post. One of the users wrote, “Alia has evolved into a brilliant actor par excellence. She looks lovely here… Styled by the Empress herself… Anaita!!” Another user wrote, “She is flawless.” One of them also said, “Glowing in pink.”

Alia revealed her pregnancy in June via a cute Instagram post. After dating for years, the pair married in April at their home in Mumbai. The soon-to-be parents and other cast members are actively promoting Brahmastra. The movie, which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy, is produced by Karan Johar and directed by Ayan Mukerji. Shah Rukh Khan will also make a brief appearance in the film.

