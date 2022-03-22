Mumbai: Making the wait for the film harder are fresh, leaked video from Brahmastra sets. While, we saw Alia Bhatt dressed in a yellow suit, and Ranbir Kapoor in a red shirt, the new leaked video from the sets will surely get you excited. In the fresh video, now going viral, we can see Alia and Ranbir walking by the side of Varanasi Ghat as the two have resumed the shoot. The Ayan Mukerji film is their first film together and is now slated to hit theatres on September 9, 2022.Also Read - She is a Hero Now: SS Rajamouli on Why he Won't Cast Alia Bhatt in His Female Lead Film

In the viral video, Alia and Ranbir can be seen making an exit from one of the Varanasi ghats surfaced on the internet. She walked with a tiny fan in her hand to beat the heat. Ranbir walked alongside her after filming a scene. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Oozes Grace in Dainty Floral Print Saree And Shimmer Blouse | See Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CineRiser (@cineriserofficial)



On Monday, the couple was spotted leaving Mumbai to complete their pending shoot in Varanasi. For the airport look, Alia had opted for a white crop top and loose denims while Ranbir was spotted in a white tee and black denims. Also Read - Aamir Khan's Big Statement on The Kashmir Files: 'Jo Kashmiri Panditon Ke Sath Hua Hai...'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RANBIR KAPOOR KINGDOM (@ranbir_kingdom)

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra has been in the making for the last seven years. It will release in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni are also a part of the film.