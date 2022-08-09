Alia Bhatt Babymoon Picture: Alia Bhatt and her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, are about to embark on the most exciting chapter of their lives as they prepare to become parents. The couple has been busy with their careers ever since getting married, but now the adorable duo have finally taken some time for themselves and are on vacation. The mom-to-be shared a glimpse from her babymoon and she captioned the picture, “Eternally grateful for this sunshine – THANK YOU for all the love my lovesssss.”Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Sonam Kapoor Talks About Arjun Kapoor 'Sleeping' With Her Friends On Karan Johar's Show

Alia Bhatt posted a photo of herself in Italy, as revealed by Sonam Kapoor. Mom-to-be Alia is getting some sunshine on her Instagram account in a blue dress and elegant gold earrings. The superstar looked dazzling as ever. She stood against a yellow backdrop, her no-makeup look adding an extra charm to her flawless charisma. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Kapoor Cousins Sonam & Arjun Are The New Guests, Actress Calls Ranbir Kapoor 'The Best' As She Refers To Brahmastra As 'Shiva Number 1'

Alia Bhatt’s Babymoon Picture:

The picture garnered immense love and admiration in no time. Fans dropped heart and fire emojis for the new mommy-to-be. Family and close friends also dropped loving comments for Alia Bhatt. Mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor wrote, “My Beauty,” alongside a red heart emoji. Sonam Kapoor revealed that she went to the same place for her babymoon and wrote, “I went there for my Babymoon too! It’s literally the best! Have fun!” Alia’s mother Soni Razdan wrote, “And that is a lovely lemony sunshiny photo.”

On the work front, Alia delivered back-to-back hits like Gangubai Kathiawadi and Netflix OTT Darlings. She finished shooting for Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. Parents-to-be Alia and Ranbir will share the screenspace together for the first time with Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra. The diva also has ‘Jee Le Zara‘ with superstars Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in her pipeline.

