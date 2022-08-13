Alia Bhatt’s Latest Look: Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is leaving no stone unturned to flaunt her maternity style. The diva, who recently promoted her film Darlings, is on a fashion spree. Alia’s character Badru seeks revenge on her husband Hamza, played by Vijay Varma, with the help of her mother Shamshu Ansari, played by Shefali Shah. Alia Bhatt elevated her premium fashion game in this cardigan from the high-end brand Chanel while keeping comfort her priority.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Stunning Cameo in Brahmastra go Viral, Jabra Fans Celebrate King Khan Turning Into Vanarastra - Check Tweets

In the pictures shared by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Alia wore the eccentric and open cardigan from Chanel's Pre-Fall 2022 line. She completed her look with denim. The cardigan has drop shoulders, a plunging V-neckline, and a multicoloured Chanel emblem printed on the front.

Alia Bhatt Nails Her Maternity Look AGAIN:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

Ever since its premiere on Netflix, the dark comedy helmed by Jasmeet K Reen has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from both reviewers and viewers. In an effort to persuade fans that she tries to read as many of their comments as possible, Alia opted to read some of the comments that have been sent her way since the film’s premiere.

Watch Alia Bhatt’s video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eternal Sunshine Productions (@eternalsunshineproduction)

Meanwhile, Alia and her husband Ranbir are gone on their babymoon in Italy. Alia shared a sunkissed picture from the location and Sonam Kapoor’s comment hinted at the couple’s location. On the work front, Alia and Ranbir are all set to share the screenspace with Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra on September 9, 2022. The film also has a special cameo by Shahrukh Khan.

