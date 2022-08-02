Jee Le Zaraa Update: The Farhan Akhtar-directed film Jee Le Zaraa, which starred Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt in the key roles, was supposed to provide Bollywood with an all-girls road trip movie. The movie, however, was postponed. There were rumours going around that the movie might not happen at all. Alia has emphasized that these allegations are untrue and that the movie will begin shooting in 2022. Jee Le Zaraa is getting a lot of attention, and this partnership is reportedly one of the largest ones ever.Also Read - Koffee with Karan Season 7: Katrina Kaif to Make Her Appearance on KJo's Show With Siddhant Chaturvedi And Ishaan Khatter?

The internet went crazy with the news of Bollywood’s leading ladies teaming up with the Excel Production for Jee Le Zaraa. The movie was supposed to start filming before the end of the year, but Alia’s pregnancy has caused a delay. Confirming the news, Alia Bhatt said, “It’s happening! We will go on floors next year. Of course, we can not go on the floor this year (indicating her pregnancy). We ain’t letting that film go. We are fighting for it and we are all too excited about it. It’s going to be quite massive and we can’t wait.” Also Read - Alia Bhatt Breaks Silence on People Calling Her So Dumb: ‘I Like It…’

Jee Le Zaraa is Happening!

Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08 will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road. 😊❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ycg5tRnEeF — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy in June, but she hasn’t let the news of her impending birth overshadow the release of her new film, Darlings. Along with Alia Bhatt, the movie also stars Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. The movie is scheduled to debut on August 5 on Netflix.

