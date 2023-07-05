Home

Alia Bhatt Opens Up On Shooting Tum Kya Mile Post Pregnancy, Says ‘It’s Never Easy’

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani features an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan. The movie will release later this month.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani will release on July 28. (Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt is all set to take on the entertainment world with her upcoming release film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film, starring Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan has already created quite a buzz. Helmed by Karan Johar, the romantic entertainer will release on July 28. The makers, ahead of the film’s release, dropped the trailer of the film on July 4. The trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promises to take viewers on an emotional rollercoaster and has been receiving a lot of love. To celebrate the positive response the trailer got, Alia conducted a quick Ask Me Anything session on Instagram and revealed her experience shooting for the song Tum Kya Mile from the film. She confessed that it was not easy for her to be away from her daughter Raha.

Alia Bhatt On Shooting Tum Kya Mile

The song Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani shows Alia Bhatt exuding elegance and style at the same time. Alia’s sarees in the song have become talk of the town and her charming looks have caught everyone’s attention. When questioned about the shooting of the song during her Ask Me Anything session, Alia Bhatt shared a photo of herself and expressed that it was not easy for her to go for the shoots as a new mother. She wrote, “This was from the last day of shoot.. I look tired but satisfied! Going back to work as a new mom in any profession will never be easy .. you feel various emotions all at once not to mention the major physical difference in ur energy .. but I am very grateful & feel very privileged and supported by a team and crew that was understanding.”

Alia Bhatt added, “I feel for new mothers everywhere … especially those who have to resume work immediately postpartum cause it’s never easy. Vaibhavi mam would try plan her shots according to my nursing schedule and my mom and sister were babysitting whenever I was away!!! But it was my baby girl’s first trip to Kashmir and seeing the mountains through her eyes was just everything.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer

The trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani gives a glimpse into the lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, who come from different backgrounds. While Rocky hails from a rich Punjabi family, Rani is a Bengali journalist whose family gives importance to knowledge over anything else.

