Home

Entertainment

Alia Bhatt On Working With Shah Rukh Khan In Dear Zindagi

Alia Bhatt On Working With Shah Rukh Khan In Dear Zindagi

Alia Bhatt has recently started working on Jigra, a Dharma Productions project. The film will be an emotional-action drama, helmed by Vasan Bala.

Alia Bhatt heaped praises on her directors Karan Johar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Alia Bhatt has been ruling the entertainment industry for a while now. Her back-to-back superhit projects including Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and her own production’s Darlings have led the actress to become the leading actress of Bollywood. She recently forayed into the Hollywood entertainment industry with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. The actress believes that she has evolved as an actor with every film. Now, she has reflected back on her journey to highlight the lessons she learnt from her co-actor Shah Rukh Khan and directors Karan Johar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Trending Now

In a candid interview with Vogue Singapore, Alia Bhatt opened up about what she learnt from Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Dear Zindagi. She said, “He made such an impact on the way I am and how I behave on set. His behaviour, respect, inclination towards everything in a scene—I learnt a lot from that.”

You may like to read

Shedding light on going to the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt expressed that it was similar to going back to an “acting school”. She shared, “Once you walk out of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali set, you’re no longer the same person. Like Ranveer [Singh] says, you’ve been ‘Bhansali-fied’.”

Alia Bhatt further heaped praises on her “mentors” directors Karan Johar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Expressing her gratitude to the filmmakers for teaching her the tropes of the industry and craft, Alis shared that KJo taught her “decorum, behaviour, respect and understanding” adding that she also adopted certain nurturing qualities from him.

On what she learnt from Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt said, “I learnt the freedom of knowing that anything is possible in front of a camera and nothing is permanent. They are two very different people but two very strong personalities and influences in my life. Both, I would say, are my mentors.”

Alia Bhatt has recently started working on Jigra, a Dharma Productions project. The film will be an emotional-action drama, helmed by Vasan Bala. It will be released next year in September.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES