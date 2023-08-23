Home

Alia Bhatt Opens Up On Her Body Image Struggle; This Is The Advice She Used To Give Herself

The Heart Of Stone actress Alia Bhatt recently revealed that she got to know how miraculous the human body is when she gave birth to her daughter Raha.

Alia recalls being critical of her body.

Along with being one of the most beloved actresses in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt is also a doting mother to her little bundle of joy Raha. Motherhood is known to change a person in ways hard to explain. Speaking during a recent media interaction, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress said that she was surprised to learn what the human body could do as she gave birth to her daughter. During her interaction with Harper’s Bazaar, Alia Bhatt revealed that one of the things that left her shocked was how miraculous the human body is.

She was quoted saying during the interview, “How it supports you, takes care of you, and what it’s capable of doing. It’s so beautiful and also, so much work.”

Alia Bhatt On Being Critical Of Her Body During Old Days

Alia Bhatt also took a trip down memory lane during her interaction and recalled how she used to be critical of her body in the old days. She revealed the advice she used to give her younger self. The actress would tell herself that she still has years ahead of her and that she should not bother about how her body looks.

However, this is not the first time that Alia Bhatt has talked about facing body image issues. On multiple occasions, she has revealed that being an actor who faces the camera on almost a daily basis, she ends up being extremely hard on herself when it comes to her body. It is no secret that most actresses pay very keen attention to their fitness in order to look good in front of the screen.

Alia Bhatt’s professional commitments

Now, talking about Alia Bhatt’s professional commitments, the actress is presently basking in the success of her last release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, alongside Ranveer Singh. In addition to this, she has also recently made a successful Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone.

Up next, Alia Bhatt is expected to headline Farhan Akhtar’s road trip drama, Jee Le Zaraa. The primary cast of this much-awaited movie initially included Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. However, the reports later suggested that the Barfi actress has walked out of the project. However, no official confirmation has been made till now.

