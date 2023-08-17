Home

Alia Bhatt’s Cryptic Post As Internet Pinpoints Her Relationship Red Flags With Ranbir Kapoor

During a recent ask me anything session on Instagram, Alia Bhatt addressed the controversy around Ranbir Kapoor being a controlling husband, and the red flags in their relationship.

Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor's relationship red-flag. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt recently treated her fans with an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. During the Question & Answer round, the diva addressed the controversy around Ranbir Kapoor being a controlling husband, and the red flags in their relationship. When one of the netizens asked Alia Bhatt about the ‘Best thing about Ranbir Kapoor’, she replied by saying, “He is my happy place cause I can be my truest, most authentic self with him.”

Meanwhile, another netizen asked the question, “What’s a great way to deal with toxicity and criticism?” To this, Alia Bhatt replied, “Constructive criticism is the best way to grow… but words that are meant to hurt you can only (get) hurt if you let them.. No one can take who you are away from you.. cultivate a life so full of love and gratitude that toxicity wouldn’t even REACH you.”

This reply of the Gangubai Kathiawadi star is being seen as a cryptic dig at trollers who have been pointing out the red flag in her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor was slammed after Alia Bhatt stated that he makes her ‘wipe off’ the lipstick as he likes the natural colour of her lips. The netizens even termed him as a controlling husband.

The Raazi actress dropped a never-before-seen photo with her man on the story section of her Instagram and called him her happy place, “He’s my happy place cause I can be my truest most authentic self with him.”

She further praised Ranbir Kapoor’s photography skills, saying he is her ‘most favourite’ photographer ever.

Alia Bhatt On Balancing Work And Motherhood

Another fan asked Alia Bhatt about balancing her work with motherhood, “How are you handling work and baby as a new mom? I feel so guilty at times.” The actress replied “Parenting is a lifelong role. I don’t think you can ever have all the answers or be perfect.. All I strive to do is live each day with love and only love .. because there’s no such thing as too much love.”

For the unaware, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married on April 14, 2022, in a traditional ceremony at their residence in Mumbai. Later in November 2022, the couple welcomed their firstborn, daughter Raha.

