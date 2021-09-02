Alia Bhatt on Sidharth Shukla’s death: Bollywood industry woke up to the shocking news of actor Sidharth Shukla’s death on Thursday. Colleagues and friends expressed their grief on Twitter. Speaking of which, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt who had shared screen space with Sidharth in the 2014 Bollywood film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania took to his Instagram handle to share a throwback of himself along with Sidharth from the promotion days and penned a heartbreaking note. Mourning his loss, Alia wrote, “Sid, one of the warmest, kindest and most genuine people I’ve worked with…always smiling and always positive! My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and his fans who have loved him so deeply! Rest in peace!”Also Read - Shocking ! Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Passes Away at 40 Due To Heart Attack | Details Inside

Check Alia Bhatt’s post for Sidharth Shukla:



A few hours ago, Varun Dhawan from the same film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania penned a heartbreaking note which read, 'Rip brother 💔u are loved by so many and u touched so many with ur kind heart and beautiful personality. Today heaven has gained a star and we have lost one.'

Rest in peace, Sidharth Shukla!