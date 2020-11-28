Actor Alia Bhatt marked her elder sister Shaheen Bhatt‘s 32nd birthday on Saturday by penning down a special poem for her. The Gully Boy actor took to Instagram to share several pictures of herself with her elder sister and penned down a long poem in the caption to make Shaheen’s birthday special. In the poem, Alia talked about how her sister has always been her angel and had always given her wings. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Reminiscences Her Childhood Days As She Plays With Kids in Heart-warming Video | WATCH

The poem starts as: "Since we were little you were always my angel you literally gave me wings dancing around with ME on beds and things. I love that we've got our own language one that's full of fruits and veggies Ahh.. life without you is just so basic also who would look after my arms and leggies?

I know we're technically sisters, But I believe you're my soul mate too you make every living moment better I truly don't know what id do without you!! you're my everything sweetie..

my sunshine & when the weather is bad my umbrella too.. ☀️☂️ happy birthday to ME

As today is the day I to celebrate you ❤️ P.S – on your birthday I tried very hard to impress you.. but I'm no writer.. just your little sister who loves you 😬🐒".

Shaheen got emotional after reading the post. She commented: “Dude I really can’t cry anymore”