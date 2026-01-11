Home

Alia Bhatt praises Yami Gautam’s Haq performance, calls her a ‘queen’: ‘One of my top female performances of all time’

In an era where we get to witness many great performances, some films redefine storytelling, and some performances that stay with us long after the film ends. One such similar case is with Yami Gautam’s Haq, which has emerged as a film that goes beyond entertainment to leave a deep emotional impact. Inspired by one of the most significant legal battles in Indian history, the film incorporates a powerful narrative and Yami Gautam’s compelling performance.

Besides winning the hearts of the audience, Haq has also received widespread appreciation, turning Yami’s portrayal into one of the most talked-about performances in recent times.

Alia Bhatt and Yami Gautam Exchange Love on Instagram

Recently, Alia Bhatt also added to this appreciation streak. Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote, “Queen @yamigautam you are pure craft, heart and all things gold in Haq! One of my top female performances of all time… As I mentioned over the phone too… am a Yami fan waiting eagerly for all your work to once again charm and entertain us all.”

Yami Gautam’s Response to Alia Bhatt

Responding to Alia’s heartfelt message, Yami wrote, “It takes a brilliant actor & gem of a person herself to be so generous with her perspective! Have always admired your work & ethics, Alia! Such a heartfelt & honest conversation we had this morning! To many more of such moments & always rooting for one another, celebrating this empowerment today & every day.”

About the Film Haq

Directed by Suparn S Varma, Haq features Vartika Singh, Danish Husain, Sheeba Chadha and Aseem Hattangady in key roles. The film is produced by Junglee Pictures and backed by Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Harman Baweja. Haq was released in theaters on November 7, 2025, and recently found a wider audience after streaming on Netflix, where it has been receiving an overwhelming response.

Inspired by a Landmark Supreme Court Judgment

Based on the historic 1985 Supreme Court judgment in Mohd. Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum, this case played a pivotal role in shaping women’s rights and maintenance laws in India. The plot is inspired inspiration from Shah Bano Begum’s fight for justice and dignity, making the film not just cinematic but socially and historically significant.

