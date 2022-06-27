Alia Bhatt pregnant: Alia Bhatt has announced her pregnancy with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. The actress posted a picture from the hospital and confirmed that the baby is ‘coming soon.’ The news comes two months after they got married in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai home. Ranbir and Alia are over the moon as they gear up to welcome their first baby.Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor Talks About His 'Secret' Social Media Account, Hints at Making it Public

On Monday morning, Alia took to Instagram and shared two photos online. In one photo, she could be seen looking at the monitor with Ranbir while on the hospital bed. “Our baby ….. coming soon ♾❤️✨,” she captioned the post. Also Read - Shamshera Trailer Review: Ranbir Kapoor is Both Rowdy And Delightful, Sanjay Dutt Goes Brutal Again - Watch

As soon as the news broke, Alia and Ranbir’s friends from the industry lined up to congratulate the couple. Rakulpreet wrote “Oh my my Congratulationsssss ❤️❤️,” while Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni simply posted a lot of hearts and kisses in the comments. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mouni Roy, Ami Patel, Diana Penty, Guneet Monga and Alia’s mom Soni Razdan also shared congratulatory posts.

Alia and Ranbir got married on April 14 at the latter’s house in the presence of close family members and a few friends. Right after that, the actress moved out to complete her shoot schedule while Ranbir also got busy with the shooting of her next films. The actor has also begun the promotions of his upcoming film Shamshera. His other film – Brahmastra – is releasing in September. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, also features Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Congratulations to the couple!