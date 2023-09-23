Alia Bhatt Goes All 'Guccified' at MFW 2023

Home

Alia Bhatt Radiates Glamour at Milan Fashion Week, Reveals Her To-do List

As for the ensemble, Alia captivated onlookers in a striking ensemble, donning a green, sparkling t-shirt paired elegantly with denim bell bottom jeans.

It is Alia Bhatt’s first visit to Milan. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood diva and Gucci’s global ambassador Alia Bhatt, graced the ongoing Milan Fashion Week in Italy with her presence. She captivated onlookers in a striking ensemble, donning a green, sparkling t-shirt paired elegantly with denim bell bottom jeans. The occasion was none other than the Gucci Ancora Spring Summer 2024 show, an event that marked the debut of Gucci’s newly appointed creative director, Sabato De Sarno, who took the reins in January 2023. De Sarno’s collection draws inspiration from the rich Gucci archives in Florence, celebrating the heritage and history of this iconic Italian label. The collection, titled ‘Milano Ancora,’ is currently being showcased in Milan’s Brera district.

Following Alia Bhatt’s Milan appearance, numerous photos and videos have flooded social media platforms. Recently, Vogue conducted a brief interview with the ‘The Heart Of Stone’ actress. Alia expressed her excitement, mentioning that it was her first visit to Milan. When asked about her to-do list, she responded, “My to-do is already done, which is to go to a home-style Italian restaurant. Have something really nice, like authentic bread and some pasta and really fill up the carbs before coming to this fantastic show.”

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)



Well, there is no second thought that Alia Bhatt flawlessly aced her ensemble. She sported a green bling T-shirt with half sleeves, beautifully complemented by sky-blue bell-bottom denim jeans. She effortlessly blended a retro and contemporary style reminiscent of the 70s and 80s. The entire look was planned by renowned celebrity stylist, Fabio Immediato. Alia shared several pictures on her Instagram handle with the caption, “Personal style but guccified.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)



On the professional front, Alia Bhatt has been making waves in the entertainment industry. She featured in Karan Johar’s latest film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, where she shared the screen with Ranveer Singh. Additionally, she marked her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. Alia recently earned the prestigious Best Actress award at the 69th National Film Awards, a well-deserved recognition for her exceptional performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Notably, the talented actress has a lineup of upcoming projects, including Baiju Bawra, Jee Le Zara, The Huntress, and more.

