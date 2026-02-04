Alia Bhatt-Rajkummar Rao to team up for the first time? Abhishek Pathak’s ‘Housewife’ could mark fresh on-screen collaboration

  • Home
After Alpha and Love & War, Alia Bhatt picks a relationship drama and also comes on board as co-producer.

Published date india.com Published: February 4, 2026 7:59 PM IST
By Shiwani
Alia Bhatt is lining up yet another interesting project for herself. After working on the spy action film Alpha and the period romance Love & War, the actor is now stepping into a completely different space. According to Variety India, Alia will headline a relationship drama titled Housewife, directed by Drishyam 2 filmmaker Abhishek Pathak.

As the title suggests, the film will revolve around the life of a married couple, with Alia playing the role of a housewife. The story is expected to explore emotional and personal layers within a marriage rather than loud drama.

The film could also bring a fresh on-screen pairing of Alia Bhatt and Rajkummar Rao, reportedly in talks to star opposite her for the first time.

Rajkummar Rao likely to join the film

Actor Rajkummar Rao is reportedly in talks to play the male lead opposite Alia. While he has shown interest in the script, he has yet to officially sign the film. If this casting comes through, it will mark the first on-screen pairing of Alia and Rajkummar, something that has already caught the attention of fans.

The film is expected to go on floors between August and September this year, once Abhishek Pathak completes the shoot of Drishyam 3.

Alia Bhatt turns co-producer for the project

What makes this project more special for Alia is that she will not only act in the film but also co-produce it under her banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions. The film will be backed in collaboration with Abhishek Pathak’s Panorama Studios.

This continues Alia’s growing interest in backing stories that are content-driven and character-focused.

Packed line-up ahead for Alia Bhatt

Apart from Housewife, Alia has a busy slate ahead. She will soon be seen in Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail, where she plays a commanding officer in an elite all-women combat unit alongside Sharvari Wagh. The film is part of the YRF Spy Universe and also stars Bobby Deol.

Alpha was initially scheduled for a Christmas 2025 release, later shifted to April 17, 2026, and is now expected to arrive later in 2026.

Alia will also feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Reports also suggest she is in discussions for Maddock Films’ horror-comedy Chamunda, planned for 2027.

She was last seen in Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, alongside Vedang Raina.

With Housewife, Alia seems ready to explore a quieter, more layered story after her recent high-intensity roles.

