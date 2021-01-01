Star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are holidaying in Ranthambore with Kapoor’s family. Also doing the same are Ranveer Singh and his wife Deepika Padukone who flew to Rajasthan the same day as Kapoor & family left from Mumbai. All of them ended up welcoming New Year 2021 together at a resort amid good food, music, and a lot of warmth. In a few pictures that are going viral on social media, Ranveer is seen posing with Ranbir’s sister while Alia is seen sharing a family moment with her mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Also Read - Ananya Panday Looks Glamorous in New Photos as She Welcomes New Year in The Maldives With Ishaan Khatter

Apart from the couples, Ranbir’s mom Neetu Kapoor, his sister Riddhima, her daughter Samara Kapoor and her husband Bharat Sahni are also making the best of New Year festivities with the family. In one picture, Alia is seen making a cute pose with her sister, dressed up in a bright red furry coat over a sparkly black dress and knee-high boots, looking totally stylish and set to beat the cold of the North. Check out these pictures: Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' With Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor And Bobby Deol - Watch Intriguing Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAN PAGE ❤ (@hereforaliaabhatt)

Ranbir and Alia have been together for over two years now. The rumours were recently rife about their engagement but the actor’s uncle, Randhir Kapoor, denied all the reports. He said that if Ranbir and Alia were getting engaged, he and his family would have been a part of the celebrations. The veteran actor added that they are not engaged yet and have gone to Rajasthan to bring in the New Year together.

On Thursday, as the family began to welcome New Year 2021, Riddhima took to social media to remember her father, actor Rishi Kapoor who passed away in April last year. She mentioned that the late actor is in the memories and they are ringing in the New Year with all his blessings.