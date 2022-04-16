Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding Pics: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are now husband and wife who wedded just a few days ago. The mesmerising wedding pictures of the newlyweds have gone viral on social media and have taken the internet by storm. We can’t get enough of the unseen pictures from Alia and Ranbir’s extraordinary wedding. On Friday night, April 15, the couple’s official photographers released eight additional breathtaking photos from their dreamy wedding. However, the post was later removed, but not before the photos went viral on the internet. The stills have filled Alia and Ranbir’s fan accounts and we can’t stop adoring them. The groom can be seen pulling his bride Alia Bhatt close to him in one of the images, while the bride smiles as they do pheras in another. Naturally, Alia and Ranbi appeared to be the happiest on their wedding day.Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's April Wedding Date Revealed But Chachu Randhir Kapoor Says 'Don't Know Why...'

Take a look at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's dreamy wedding pictures:

In this new photo, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all smiles as they stand in front of a lovely tree with crimson leaves. The newlyweds can be seen looking at each other with love-filled eyes in the next photo. They’re wearing a white flower garland around their necks. Shaheen captioned, “Plot twist, My two favourite people in the world got married yesterday and our weird, happy little tribe just got a whole lot weirder and happier. I love you both so much (sic).”

Take a look at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's love-filled pictures:

Thanks to Alia Bhatt’s mother who shared another set of adorable pictures of the newlyweds. The first photo features the two flashing a wide smile for the camera, while the second shows Alia acting goofy during a wedding ritual, and the third shot is nothing short of a dream in which the two gaze into each other’s eyes. Pink petals have been tossed on them, and they are wearing a white flower garland around their necks. She captioned them, “My jaans…. Love you so much.”

Take a look at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's adorable pictures:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor married in a small wedding ceremony at the former’s Bandra home Vastu. In the presence of their closest friends and family members, the two exchanged wedding vows. Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee created matching ivory and gold wedding gowns for the couple that’s been painting the town red with their love for five years!

We wish Alia and Ranbir, a lifetime of happiness!