Diwali 2021: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt on Thursday shared Diwali greetings on her social media along with some ‘light and love’. Alia posted lovey-dovey pictures of her and boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor. They can be seen gazing deeply into each other’s eyes. Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s pictures have many times grabbed immense attention from their fans. One of them asked to get married soon. From spending time together on vacations to going out for dinner dates, the duo never fails to post the romantic pictures on social media. Reportedly, Alia and Ranbir have made their fans go gaga over their PDA moments and adorable pictures amid their wedding date speculations.Also Read - Nearly 200 Fire-related Incidents Reported in Delhi on Diwali Despite Cracker Ban

Alia took to her Instagram handle and shared two Diwali posts. The first post had three pictures of her dressed in purple ethnic attire. It had the caption, “Some light… Happy Diwali.” The second post featured her along with Ranbir Kapoor. In the picture, the duo can be seen in an embrace gazing deeply into each other’s eyes. “& some love .. Happy Diwali,” read the post’s caption. For the occasion, Ranbir was dressed in a black kurta. Also Read - Gasping For Breath: After Diwali Celebrations, Delhi's Air Quality Worsens, AQI Reaches 386

Take a look at the pictures of Alia and Ranbir:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

On the film front, Ranbir will be soon seen in Luv Ranjan’s next, Brahmastra and Shamshera. While on the other hand, Alia too will be seen in Brahmastra, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings, RRR andTakht.