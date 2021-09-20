Happy Birthday, Mahesh Bhatt: Our all-time favourite couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen together having amazing time on Mahesh Bhatt’s 73rd birthday. Bhatt daughters Alia and Pooja hosted an intimate party with customised balloons that read ‘Simplicity’ and ‘Happy Birthday Pops!’ Alia’s boyfriend and actor Ranbir attended the bash while Mahesh Bhatt’s wife Soni Razdan and their daughter Shaheen Bhatt joined in virtually.Also Read - Alia Bhatt Is Vision To Soar Eyes In Hot Pink Backless Bikini As She Chills With BFF Akansha

Alia took to the internet to share a series of goofy pictures. In one of the photos, Alia posed happily with her father. In another beautiful picture, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt pose for a selfie. “73 years young! Happy birthday papa,” the actor captioned the photos. Also Read - RRR Released Postponed: Ram Charan, Jr NTR Starrer NOT To Release On October 13 | Here's Why

Inside Mahesh Bhatt’s birthday bash:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Also Read - Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, SS Rajamouli's RRR to Get Theatrical Release,Makers Confirm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja B (@poojab1972)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have kept their relationship open. Their wedding date is still not confirmed but last year,Ranbir opened up about his wedding plans with Alia in an interview with Rajeev Masand. He had said, “It would’ve been sealed had the pandemic not hit our lives. I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick-mark that goal very soon in my life. My girlfriend Alia is a bit of an overachiever, and she probably took every class there is — from guitar to screenwriting. I always feel like an underachiever next to her. But no, I didn’t take any classes. Initially, we were dealing with the family crisis, and then I got into reading, spent time with my family, and I watch two-three films every day.”