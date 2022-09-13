Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor BTS Pic: Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is one of the leading actors in Bollywood. Alia and Ranbir are currently baking the success of their fantasy drama Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva. The film has garnered immense love from the audience and has made Rs 135 crore pan India so far. Amidst the celebratory posts for the film, Alia has shared a BTS picture with her husband and co-star Ranbir Kapoor. Alia shared a picture from the sets of Brahmastra and it’s all about love and light. The image is taken during the shooting of the song ‘Deva Deva‘ from their film. She captioned the photo, “Shiva & Isha, one from the archives – during deva deva shoot.”Also Read - Brahmastra Box Office Day 4: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Passes Monday Test - Check Detailed Collection Report

ALIA BHATT AND RANBIR KAPOOR’S BTS PICTURE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Also Read - Viral Video: Mimicry Artist Chandni Imitates Alia Bhatt's Dialogues From Brahmastra, Netizens In Splits | Watch

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister reacted to the picture and wrote, “Both,” along with two red heart emojis. Alia Bhatt’s mother also dropped a comment saying, “Beauts,” with a red heart emoji. Ranbir-Alia fans showered them with immense and love admiration. They dropped heart, fire and light emojis. One of the users wrote, “Har Har Mahadev.” Another user wrote, “Hayeeee.” Also Read - Brahmastra Beats Dangal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan With Its Hindi Version Alone, Check First Weekend Box Office Report

On the personal front, Ranbir and Alia are all set to embrace a new chapter in their life. The duo announced their pregnancy in June after they tied knots in April in Mumbai home. On the professional front, Alia Bhatt has delivered back-to-back hit films including Gangubai Kathiawadi, OTT film Darlings and now Brahmastra. She has Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif starrer Jee Le Zara, and Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in her pipeline. Pregnant Alia Bhatt will make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone.

Watch this space for more updates on Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor!