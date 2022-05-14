Alia Bhatt Shares Wedding Pics With Ranbir Kapoor: Actor Alia Bhatt shared some candid pictures with her actor husband Ranbir Kapoor on her Instagram handle. The actor took to Instagram to post some mushy throwback pictures from her wedding festivities. The Kapoor scion can be seen sharing a magnificent chemistry with wife Alia in the adorable photos. Check out this picture shared by Alia on her Instagram handle:Also Read - Netizens Can't Tell The Difference Between Alia Bhatt And Her Doppelganger. Watch Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Celebs Shower Alia-Ranbir With Heart Emojis!

The Brahmastra actor captioned her post as "🎈💃🎂." B-town celebs and Alia's followers reacted to her post and dropped heartfelt emojis and comments. Actor Varun Sharma commented, "❤️❤️❤️❤️." While film producer Guneet Monga wrote, "♥️♥️♥️." Celeb yoga and fitness instructor Anshuka commented, "❤️❤️❤️❤️." Check out the cute fan comments:

Fan Calls RaAlia Made For Each Other!

A fan called Alia and Ranbir ‘Made for each other.’ Another fan wrote, ‘Nevertheless Cute Pair❤️❤️❤️.’ While a netizen commented, ‘Best Jodi in the world❤️.’ The power couple have been nicknamed RaAlia by their fans. Earlier Alia had posted a picture with mom Soni Razdan and her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor on Mother’s Day.

Alia is all set to work with Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot in the Netflix spy thriller Heart of Stone. She is also starring opposite husband Ranbir in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra co-starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The actor is also geared up for Karan Johar’s period family drama Takht.

