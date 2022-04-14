Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding is one of the biggest event of the year. Finally, the day has arrived when our favourite Bollywood couple will be tying the knot. The wedding date was first mislead and now it’s confirmed that Alia and Ranbir will be tying the sacred knot on April 14, 2022. The date is not only special for the soon-to-marry couple but also for Neetu Kapoor.Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt Wedding Day Live Updates: Ladkiwale-Ladkewale Reach Vastu For Haldi And Chooda Ceremony; Shaadi Today

The reason behind Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding date – April 14

April 14 is also the festival of Baisakhi and it holds a special significance for Neetu Kapoor. On this day, she got engaged to Rishi Kapoor in 1979. Neetu had shared a throwback picture from her engagement day as she remembered late Rishi Kapoor. “Fond memories of Baisakhi day as we got engaged 43 years back on 13th April 1979,” Neetu Kapoor wrote while sharing the previously-unseen picture from their engagement day. Also Read - ‘Kal Shaadi Hai’: Neetu Kapoor-Riddhima Confirm Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Wedding Date

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)



Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding on Baisakhi, Amitabh Bachchan extended his heartfelt wishes to the couple. Taking to Instagram, Big B, on Wednesday, shared a video of Ranbir-Alia’s love song Kesariya from their upcoming film Brahmastra. Alongside the clip, he wrote, “Wishing our Isha and Shiva all the Love, Luck and Light as they gear up to embark on a very special journey in the coming days. Let’s kickstart the celebration with something special from Team Brahmastra.” Also Read - When Did Ranbir-Alia's Love Story First Blossom? A Timeline Of Their Adorable Romance That Will Melt Your Heart - Watch

Interestingly, Ranbir and Alia fell in love with each other during the sets of Brahmastra only. This is their first film project together.