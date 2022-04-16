Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Mehendi Pics: Newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are painting the town red with their mushy pictures from their wedding. The couple that tied knots on April 14th in Ranbir’s Mumbai mansion Vastu was an intimate affair. Fans appear to be going crazy as fresh photos of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding ceremony surface on the internet. Now, the bride has shared some mesmerising pictures from her Mehendi ceremony and they scream joy and love.Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Family Photos are Nothing Short of Love And Happiness - See Shandaar Pics

In the first picture, Alia and Ranbir glance into each other’s eyes. The Dulhan looked gorgeous in the second photo, surrounded by her bridesmaids. The third photo, in which Ranbir held a framed picture of his late father, Rishi Kapoor, is our personal favourite. The three musketeers, Alia Bhatt, her sister Shaheen Bhatt, and filmmaker Ayan Mukherji exuded nothing but pure bliss in the following picture. The fifth picture looked a tad bit similar to Katrina-Vicky’s Mehendi pose but needless to say, Alia-Ranbir looked adorable. The next photo, which features the dulha in the centre and Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor in the frame, shows the Kapoors dancing their hearts out. Alia looked radiant in the picture where Ranbir flaunted his hands, showing the bride’s name. The final picture which steals the show is a monochromatic picture of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hugging each other – Aww. Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Official Wedding Photos Are Love And Only Love, Don't Miss Her Sindoor!

Alia Bhatt captioned the post, “The Mehendi was like something out of a dream. It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr. Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life. There are days… and then there are days like these! (sic)” Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding Latest Pics, Videos LIVE: Meet Mr. And Mrs. Kapoor

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Mehendi Pictures:

The post was flooded with immense love and admiration from Alia Ranbir fans. The dropped heart and fire emoji for these happy pictures including the ladkewalas and ladkiwalas. Alia Bhatt’s best friend quickly dropped a cute comment saying, “Ayan playing dj???????? IM HURT,” to which Alia was all laughs and wrote “hahahahhahahahahaa.” Others from the industry like Jacqueline Fernandez, Sophie Choudry dropped hearts.

Ranbir and Alia married in a small wedding ceremony at the groom’s Bandra home on April 14th. In the presence of their dearest friends and family members, the couple exchanged wedding vows. The intimate wedding ceremony was no short of love, joy, and full of memories.

