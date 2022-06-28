Alia Bhatt Pregnancy: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are happy and overwhelmed as they get promoted in their life. They are soon to become parents. To thank everyone for sending the couple love, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram story and shared a puja ceremony photo. “Overwhelmed with all the love! Have tried to read everyone’s messages and good wishes and all I want to say is, it truly feels so special to celebrate such a Big moment in our lives with all your love and blessings! Thank you to every single one of you”.Also Read - Alia Bhatt Upcoming Films: After Nailing Her Character In Gangubai Kathiyawadi, Mom To Be Alia Bhatt Will Be Seen In These Upcoming Films - Watch

Alia Bhatt wore an orange suit, and Ranbir Kapoor opted for a traditional kurta for the puja ceremony. The couple looked happy in the pic shared a few minutes ago and it looks like the moment is from their pregnancy puja.

A look at the thank you note shared by Alia Bhatt:

Alia Bhatt took to her official Instagram handle on June 27 to break the news to all her fans and the rest of the world in a cute post, where she can be seen lying on a hospital bed, wistfully looking at the sonography screen of her baby (covered with a large heart emoji) to obstruct the pic from the public's view while hubby Ranbir Kapoor looks on though we can only see him from the back. The caption read: "Our baby….. coming soon."

Congratulations to Alia and Ranbir!