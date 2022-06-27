Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy news has faded away our Monday blues as no one was expecting! Alia is pregnant with Ranbir Kapoor. The two tied the knot this April at their Mumbai home with just close family members and friends. The actress posted a picture from the hospital and confirmed that the baby is ‘coming soon.’ With the Junior Kapoor coming soon, Mahesh Bhatt will soon become a grandfather (Nana). He spoke to an entertainment portal and expressed his excitement over the good news. Mahesh Bhatt is ready to take the most challenging role of his life. While speaking to Hindustan Times, the director revealed he is overwhelmed right now.Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor Had Hinted About Alia Bhatt’s Pregnancy And Nobody Could Guess it!

Mahesh Bhatt wants to be the coolest grandaddy

"This is the most challenging role, which life is asking me to play, which is the role of a grandfather…It is a magical moment for the whole family. First of all, Alia has been a magical child since the beginning. She has amazed me with her extraordinary talent, which has displayed to herself and the world, and then the marriage with Ranbir, was a great, high moment, and I love the boy. He is an amazing kid," Mahesh told the portal.

The news comes two months after they got married in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai home. Ranbir and Alia are over the moon as they gear up to welcome their first baby.