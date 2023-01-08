Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor Show Daughter Raha’s Pics to Paps at Special Meet And Greet Session

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt hosted a meet and greet session with paparazzi in Mumbai where they showed baby Raha's pics for the first time.

Mumbai: New parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Friday night hosted a meet and greet session with paparazzi in Mumbai where they invited almost all the paparazzi and spent time with them. Along with Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir and Alia showed their daughter Raha’s pics to paps and requested them not to share the baby’s pic on their social media handles. On Saturday, several paparazzi took to their Instagram accounts and shared this particular update about their meeting with the couple. The paps informed that Ranbir and Alia urged them to follow the no-pictures policy and even showed photographs of Raha to them. The couple also treated the photographers with Mumbai’s signature chaat.

Several pictures from the meet and greet session surfaced online in which Ranbir and Alia are seen sharing smiles with the paps. Ranbir’s mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor was also a part of the meeting.

Alia and Ranbir became parents to Raha on November 6, 2022. Announcing the baby’s arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, “And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here…and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir.”

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and announced their pregnancy in June 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen in director Karan Johar’s Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. Ranbir, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Luv Ranjan’s romantic comedy film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s gangster drama film Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.