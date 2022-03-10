Mumbai: Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. The two are never hesitant about expressing their affection for one another. The two not only enjoy a massive fan following as individuals but netizens adore them as a couple. In fact, Bhatt and Kapoor will share the big screen together as the lead pair in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The love birds were caught by the paparazzi outside a Bandra restaurant as Gangubai Kathiawadi neared the 100 crore club.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Takes a Dig at Gangubai Kathiawadi's Box Office Via Blind Article: 'Kya Majbooriyan Rahi Hongi...'

Alia was seen in a white-coloured one-shoulder top and matching cargo pants. Her beau Ranbir joined her in a printed black shirt and white pants. Raazi fame was seen walking towards their car as the two quickly exited the restaurant, while Ranbir moved behind her, covering her from the sides. She was dressed in a white one-shoulder shirt and cargo leggings that matched. In a printed black top and white leggings, her beau Ranbir joined her. Alia merely smiled for a brief minute as paparazzi shouted her name and even referred to her as 'Gangubai.'

Check this Ranbir-Alia’s video:

Fans were ecstatic as they spotted the two together. They flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. One of the users wrote, “Finally see them together,” along with heart-eye emojis. While another person, “Any update on the wedding folks.” People called them the cutest couple and swamped them with love.

Alia has been relentlessly marketing her film since its February 25 release. For movie promotions, she was seen walking around the city in white sarees and leaving us in awe. She has received plaudits for her performance as a brothel owner who chooses to fight for the rights of sex workers.

The two are definitely couple goals. Watch this space for more updates!