Mumbai: Bollywood town's most adorable couple and actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have yet again grabbed the headlines and this time they are more powerful than ever. A picture of Ranbir and Alia with the designer of a Saree couture firm has leaked on social media amid all the hoopla around their April wedding. It has sparked speculation among fans that the couple has begun wedding planning.

Beena Kannan, the designer of a Saree couture took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. She captioned the post, "With @aliaabhatt & Ranbir Kapoor." The two were dressed casually in the photo. Gangubai was dressed in a white kurta, while Ranbir donned a blue shirt and jeans. Fans started wondering if Alia and Ranbir had begun shopping for their wedding.

Check this out:

Ranbir-Alia fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis. One of the users wrote, “Wedding shopping.” While another person wrote, “Wedding Bells.” They couldn’t help but wonder about the wedding date and dropped questions asking for it.

On the professional front, Alia and Ranbir will share the screen space together in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film that also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna will hit the theatres on September 09, 2022.

Are you excited about Ranbir-Alia’s wedding too? Watch this space for more updates.