Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: There is a lot of buzz around lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's much-anticipated wedding on April 17, 2022. There are several speculations and reports one after the other on Alia-Ranbir's marriage venue, dresses and guests lists. Now, the latest report in TOI suggests that Kapoors and Bhatts have booked a banquet hall at Ranbir's residential complex for seven to eight days. All the smaller get-togethers and pre-wedding ceremonies of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will take place at his new building. Smaller get-togethers will be held there.

Alia Bhatt’s PR and Managers Spotted at Ranbir Kapoor’s Home

Alia Bhatt's PR and Managers Spotted at Ranbir Kapoor's Home

Alia and Ranbir's wedding preparatons are going on big, keeping in mind lavish decor and pomp celebrations. The staff members of Alia including her PR team and manager was spotted at Ranbir Kapoor's house. A video has gone viral wherethe actor's PR, security head, and manager were standing outside the Ranbir's residence.

Netizens react to Alia and Ranbir’s wedding:

Alia and Ranbir’s fans have gone beserk when they heard the good news. On social media, they are trending #RanbirAliaWedding. One user commented, “so excited.” While another user said, “YESSS YESSS ITS STARTING STARTING STARTING #ranbiraliawedding.” A netizen added, “Can’t wait now i want their wedding pictures now.” While another user added, “Rona aara hai but itni khushi itni khushi mujhe kabhi nahi hui”.

According to a source, “Ranbir has been asked to ensure that the noise levels are kept low and the place should be kept clean.” As per a TOI report, Ranbir and Alia are set to tie the knot on the night between April 15 and 16 at the RK Bungalow in Chembur. The festivities are likely to begin on April 14.

We all are waiting to cover Alia and Ranbir’s wedding. Stay tuned for more updates on them!