Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding Pics, Videos LIVE: The wait is over as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to be man and wife in a couple of hours. At present, Alia and Ranbir are celebrating their haldi ceremony with their family members Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan are already at the venue. Alia and Ranbir's wedding is one of the biggest weddings in the Kapoor family. It was Rishi Kapoor's dream to see both of them together and the family is happy to fulfill his wish. Apart from family, the couple has invited Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Zoya Akhtar, Masaba Gupta, Varun Dhawan, Ayan Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Akansha Ranjan, and Anushka Ranjan.

There are several photos and videos from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding that is happening right now at Vastu house, Mumbai. Watch LIVE UPDATES from the Ralia Marriage on india.com.

Alia Bhatt Weds Ranbir Kapoor LIVE Photos And Videos:

1: 00 pm: Alia Bhatt's best friend Anushka Ranjan on Thursday shared a car selfie in a gorgeous pastel colour lehenga. She is all set to call Ranbir 'jiju'.

1:00 pm: Neetu Kapoor got emotional at the wedding ceremony as she missed her late husband, Rishi Kapoor, who wanted to see Ranbir and Alia getting married by the end of 2020. Adding more to the emotions, the new mom-in-law gave a glimpse of her Mehendi on social media. The beautiful henna design showed meticulously drawn flowers and ‘Rishi’ written on the back of the index finger.

12:30 pm: Ranbir Kapoor Weds Alia Bhatt LIVE- There are reports that suggest soon-to-be-married couple Alia-Ranbir to pose for photographers at 7 pm. The actor’s security in-charge Yusuf informed media reporters that the couple will pose for photographers at 7 pm.

12:20 pm: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s houses are decorated with beautiful lights and flowers. Alia Bhatt will be marrying Ranbir Kapoor today at Vastu home. There are several updates on their wedding timings, pre-wedding rituals of haldi and chooda ceremonies, makeup artists, stylists associated with the big wedding.