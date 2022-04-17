Alia-Ranbir Reception: Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are officially mister and missus and we cannot maintain our cool. After 5 years of dating, the couple married on April 14th in a lowkey affair. Photos from their Mehendi and Wedding have taken the entire social media by storm. Pictures from Alia-Ranbir’s wedding festivities were nothing short of love and happiness. The couple hosted a lavish wedding reception for all of their industry friends and colleagues, so there’s more to add to the excitement. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding reception was on April 16 and it was a star-studded occasion. The event was not held in a 5-star hotel as previously stated, but rather in the couple’s Vastu home. The couple invited their Bollywood industry acquaintances to join them along with the Bhatts and Kapoors.Also Read - Soni Razdan Gifts Rs 2.5 Crore Watch To Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Handpicks Kashmiri Shawls For Guests At Wedding

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Reception- Guests in attendance:

Spotted coming to the venue were actor Arjun Kapoor who wore a traditional black suit with his ladylove Malaika Arora in a pink dress. Actors Aditya Roy Kapur, Karisma Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, with his beau, and Ranbir’s cousin Aadar Jain wore all black. Anushka Ranjan came along with her husband Aditya Seal looking adorable as they held hands. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were also present in a covered car to avoid the paps. Others spotted reaching the venue were filmmaker Karan Johar, director Luv Ranjan with his wife, and Akansha Ranjan, Alia’s best friend, who arrived dressed in a glamorous white shimmering ensemble. Also Read - Eunuchs Come to Bless Newlyweds Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Take Rs 22K as Nek - Watch Video

Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir’s mother, and her daughter Riddhima also arrived at the wedding reception. The mother-daughter duo stunned in glitzy black attires. Even Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt dazzled in glistening ensembles as they attended the occasion together. Outside Vastu, Ayan Mukerji, Karisma Kapoor, and Shweta Bachchan, among others, were spotted. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor Holds Rishi Kapoor's Frame, Pulls Bride Alia Bhatt's Cheeks in Inside Pics From Mehndi

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Reception viral videos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ranbir and Alia’s wedding festivities began with a Mehendi function earlier this week. Mrs. Kapoor, in fact, had taken over social media with her breathtaking photos from her Mehendi and the D-day. The pictures were straight out of a fairytale.

Watch this space for more updates on Alia-Ranbir’s wedding!